Support must be given to technical schools

THE basics of everyday life have to be adapted and taught in all schools in the Highlands and at the same time impart western cultures.

Although I appreciate Governor Grand Chief Sir Peter Ipatas for raising the Engan orchid flag higher at the national level, we already have high and secondary school in all Districts in Enga.

What we need now are technical schools to for students who are unable to pursue tertiary studies.

In metropolitan cities like Port Moresby and Lae, technical schools have little or no impact but at the village level, they can impart skills that can add more value to the lives of local people.

In high schools, students are taught only basics about carpentry, tilling the soil and how to apply seedlings.

More needs to be taught and this can be done by technical schools.

All provincial governments do not realise this or are ignoring it.

Schools are enrolling more students every year but due to limited space at tertiary institutions, many are left out.

How will the provincial and national governments address this issue?

The national government is adapting and formulating strategies to cater only for those who are fortunate to enter tertiary institutions.

The rest are overlooked.

The national government is encouraging small and medium-sized enterprises and this is where technical schools can come in, to train and equip our youths with the necessary knowledge and skills.

If the youths are not vested with technical skills how will they go back to village level and be productive?

Technical schools can help also help reduce crime.

Jeffsatu Lypin Lokait

Port Moresby

