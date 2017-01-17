Support NGOs for progressive growth

IT is here again, yet another election year!

In July 2017, the people will go to the polls to elect leaders who will make or break this nation.

I would like to provide some suggestions for our esteemed leaders that may assist in their decision-making, especially in the area of developing and serving people at the community level where the majority of our people live.

People in PNG live in their nuclear or extended family units in large or small communities scattered throughout this great land.

At this point in time let us also accept the fact the government, even though its efforts may seem genuine, is incapable of servicing every community, let alone, meeting the development needs of every family and individual. This is where community and faith-based organisations come in. CBOs and FBOs can be effective tool for community development and nation-building if they are properly-nurtured, supported, equipped and mobilised.

Many CBOs and FBOs such as women, youth, church and other special-interest groups already exist at the community baseline level.

These organisations are established by the people, with the people and for the people for the purpose of community development.

They are present and ready in the community 24/7, they know the community development needs of the people and the community at large. These organisations have clearly stated objectives, governance procedures, plans and conform to the government regulatory requirements by being duly registered with the Investment Promotion Authority and the respective community development offices in the provinces.

Even though these organisations are genuine, many of the CBOs/FBOs desperately lack the capacity to develop, progress, achieve their goals and make a difference in their respective communities, let alone, bring about the anticipated change to benefit individuals and families.

Some of the factors that contribute to the failure of these organisations include;

Lack of management and understanding of leaderships skills and roles;

Lack of finance, capital;

Lack of capacity to implement plans;

Lack of support from line agencies of the government at national, provincial and local level

Lack of political will/support from local Member of Parliament

Ongoing law and order problems and other community issues

After all, this is where the real, little people, the voters are!

Aspiring MPs should focus their attention in aiding and developing the capacity of CBOs/FBOs to enhance the productive development of their communities. Only when the people in the villages and communities feel, see, touch, enjoy the benefits will they become happy, healthy and satisfied.

Aaron Kasse

Kimbe, WNB

