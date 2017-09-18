Support for Numu urged

The people of Eastern Highlands should move forward with new Governor Peter Numu.

Political interference during the past five years had caused major issues with the provincial administration and that badly affected the way Eastern Highlands was being run.

All high offices in the Eastern Highlands provincial government have two bosses and two groups of officers.

My suggestion to Numu is that he should sideline the current administrator and appoint a senior public servant to take control and stabilise the public service.

It is time to clean out the system.

Asarokaveh tasol

