Support transgender persons, says advocate

By OGIA MIAMEL

DISCRIMINATION and violence against gays, lesbians and transgender persons can only be eliminated when families start to acknowledge and support those people, an advocate says.

Kapul Champions (the national network for transgender and men with diverse sexuality in PNG) representative George Raubi at the international day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia (IDAHOT) said that IDAHOT meant the fear of homosexual, bi-sexual or transgender type of people.

The international day marked an attempt to try to eliminate violence against those people.

Raubi said the theme for this year’s celebration was “international family equality” focused on family recognition and the right for equal treatment and acceptance in all families.

“Our theme of family equality means that there has to be equal treatment in the family unit, so in our families if someone is born differently with different gender identity of preference, we as a family need to accept that member of our family.

“People don’t choose to be transgender or gay or bi-sexual because it’s a lifestyle or they choose it on their own wish, people are born with these attraction orientation which most of the time is biological, they are born with it, it’s in our hormones from the day we were conceived.”

