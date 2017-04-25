Supporters, candidates told to respect traffic rules

WESTERN Highlands police are urging candidates and their supporters to respect the traffic rules at all times.

Provincial police commander Chief Superintendent Martin Lakari issued a warning this week about overloading and speeding.

Lakari said that police had started their election operation and they would stop any vehicle and charge the drivers breaking any traffic rule.

He said police issued many warnings in the past and would not entertain excuses from drivers.

“We want to see roadworthy vehicles on the road, not unregistered and defect vehicles,” he said.

Lakari said that candidates were buying vehicles “like hot cakes” and there were many vehicles on roads day and night.

Lakari urged drivers not to get themselves into trouble by overloading passengers and speeding.

“Accidents do happen anytime without warning, therefore, all drivers must take extra precautions when on a pubic road,” he said.

Lakari said law would deal with those who break traffic rules.

