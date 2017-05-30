Supporters clash over rally venues

POLICE say supporters of two Moresby South candidates clashed last weekend over the venue for their rallies.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said the incident happened at 6-Mile.

“When they arrived there, they found out that they will be addressing the same community on the same stage,” Turi said.

“So their supporters clashed over the use of the stage. Police were notified and responded to contain the situation.”

Turi said supporters of a Moresby South candidates tried to start a fight with the supporters of another candidate at Sabama on Saturday.

“Supporters of a candidates after consuming alcohol met supporters of another candidate. They clashed with their rival supporter but the rival supporters did not want to retaliate. They just forgave the supporters of the candidate who had caused the clash.”

