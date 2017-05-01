Supporting the churches to improve lives

IN the late 70s and early 80s, public nuisances such as making loud noises after 10pm in a neighbourhood, consumption of alcohol, drunken behavior, urinating and carrying weapons in public were a no-no.

The fathers of the1970s and 80s were brought up and taught by the colonial administrators on how to behave, dress and conduct themselves in public.

Christianity was the agent of change pushed through by the mainstream churches – the Catholic Church, Anglican Church, Seventh Day Adventist Church, United Church and Lutheran Church.

They taught and stressed the morals of good behaviour through Christian teachings. They emphasised the virtues of good social behavior.

If one looks back at photos from the 70s and 80s, one can see those respectable men and women who grew up under the wings of the founding leaders, and learned a lot from them. Sadly, these men and women were only a very small percentage of the population.

Today, many people leave their homes and villages and go straight to school. They do not go through the same process of upbringing and the instilling of good values those past leaders experienced.

As the country went past the 80s and 90s and entered the digital era, the governments tried to keep up its pace with rapid development changes, with the new millennium just around the corner.

The Government is putting up more government schools while the church-run schools are getting less and under-capitalised. They are thus unable to teach the new generation of Papua New Guineans what they did in the 70s and 80s.

It seemed as though we have forgotten about quality education and are putting more focus on quantity in an attempt to get as many people as possible to be literate. And it seems we have left out an important component – the instilling of good and responsible behaviour.

Today we witness more school fights and brutality in public, including those meted out by the very people who should be enforcing the law – the police.

We seem to have regressed in our social development, returning to the primitive behaviour of being head-hunters, women-stealers, executioners of sorcery agents and resorting to fights over land ownership.

We ask ourselves why that change had not been continued, strengthened and extended to reach everyone, especially those who have not experienced it.

Did we push the bulk of our men and women out of their old ways of doing things to the modern system too quickly?

It would be good to let our emotions calm down amid the public outburst to implement the death penalty and other tougher laws on people who commit these serious crimes. There is no guarantee that it will influence or control the new generation of Papua New Guineans growing up today.

The country needs to seriously look at restoring the teaching of good moral conduct into the education system – from primary school to secondary school.

The best way to make this a reality is to give that responsibility back to the churches. They know know best how to go about it, as they had done to the first crop of national leaders who had brought us to where we are today.

The Government must acknowledge that making tougher laws will not solve social problems in the country.

The churches must be allowed to again become the main drivers of social changes for our current generation of citizens.

Let the churches teach our children the right way to behave, dress and how to respect others. Unless those values are instilled in the children, little progress will be made in our development as a nation.

On top of that, let the churches use the new commandment the Lord Jesus brought to the world as the basis of their work. It emphasises on love – for one’s neighbor and for each other “as I had loved you”.

Saint Paul summed up nicely in his letter to the Corinthians (Chapter 13) the values and benefits of that special love. If there is no love, most of the things we try to implement in society will be useless.

The churches today know best how to pull the nation back from the edge of the cliff as it were. And they deserve our – most of all the Government’s – support.

