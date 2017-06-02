Surprising Erema target NPL’s top two

By HENRY MORABANG

EREMA FC manager Edward Mimino is confident his team will make the finals of the inaugural Football Federation PNG’s National Premier League next month.

An elated Mimino made the comment after his team beat Amoana 3-1 in the NPL mid-week challenge at Sir John Guise Stadium on Wednesday.

The win has put the Gulf provincial government-backed team in an off-side seat as they focus for the finals coming up in three weeks time.

Mimino said his players were now looking forward for the game against the unpredictable PKA Rapatona outfit.

“Our focus is to finish in the top two before the crisscross final against the top two teams from the Northern Conference,” he said.

Team manager said Erema coach Milton Gori will rely on skipper Pwakot Poesi and Leana Geno to lead the midfield while rising stars Douglas Konde and Joel Tiampo are other players who can make a difference. Rapatona coach Kisakiu Posman is wary of Erema’s emergence in the NPL and would work to ensure to restrict the score line. Posman is fielding a bunch of unknowns supported by veteran and captain Cyril Muta, Rodney Mobiha and Pettershen Elijah. Fixtures: Sat – Southern – 12pm Amoana v Papaka, 2pm Admiralty v Hekari, 4pm Rapatona v Erema; Northern – 11am Markham v Bulolo, 13pm Lahi Utd v Nawaeb, 15pm Laiwaden v Welgris.

