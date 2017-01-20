Surrender illegal arms, candidates, backers told

By ELIAS LARI

POLICE in Western Highlands have warned intending candidates and their supporters to hand in illegal weapons now before they are tracked down.

Provincial commander Chief Supt Martin Lakari, pictured, said yesterday after launching the pre-election operation in the province that they wanted people in possession of illegal guns to surrender them immediately.

“We will be tracking them to make sure that those with the hidden motive to disturb the smooth flow of the general election are dealt with,” he said.

“We want the people to surrender their illegal firearms because these are not safe for the community.”

Lakari said the police operation was to prepare for the general election.

“It would be better to surrender them now than being caught by police,” he said.

Lakari said candidates intending to instigate violence during the general election should think twice.

Police officers will be looking out especially for drunkards and criminals.

“Police in the province are making sure that the general election will be peaceful so that people can feel safe and move around freely,” Lakari said.

“We do not want to see tribal conflicts brought into the city or youths harassing the people.”

