Surveillance always a challenge for NFA, says Kasu

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

SURVEILLANCE has always been a challenge to the National Fisheries Authority, says managing director John Kasu.

“If we protect our borders, then we will not have any illegal fishing taking place,” he said.

Kasu, pictured, told The National during the NFA industry consultation meeting 2017 in Port Moresby yesterday that it was one of the many issues affecting the operations of the industry in the country and the region.

He said meeting was to discuss with regional partners and stakeholders issues affecting our operations, understanding them and coming up with ideas to deal with them.

Partners from Taiwan, Philippines and other Pacific island countries participated.

Fishing Industry Association president Sylvester Pokajam said illegal fishing was a surveillance issue that the industry was facing.

“Illegal fishing now is coming from Vietnam. It is a new phenomenon called Blue Boats because they are painted in blue,” he said.

Pokajam said the blue boats also went to other Pacific islands too.

“They go everywhere – Marshall Islands, Federated State of Micronesia, Palau, Vanuatu and Fiji. They even go to Australia to do illegal fishing looking for beche-de-mer,” he said.

Pokajam said illegal fishing vessels from Indonesia went as far as Rabaul, New Ireland, East Sepik and Manus to fish.

“These are small crafts. It shows that we do not have enough surveillance around these areas,” he said.

“And because there are not enough surveillance, we see those blue boats coming into Milne Bay.”

Like this: Like Loading...