Surveillance for city polling

By HELEN TARAWA

The APEC Geo-Special Intelligence Project team in collaboration with the PNG Electoral Commission has produced one of its first surveillance products to be utilised for polling in the National Capital District.

Project coordinator Veroleen Bobola told The National that this would provide surveillance to the polling booths that have already been marked for NCD.

“The Australian Geo-Special Intelligence Organisation realised the shortfall and the need for the bureau to pick up and deliver stuff that belongs to APEC,” Bobola said.

“This has enhanced our product capability.”

Bobola said in line with that they had produced the material for PNGEC which would be launched this week.

“This is our first product that will go out on a government-to-government arrangement free of charge.

“The theme and aim is to show the rest of the country that we have built capacity and we can be able to deliver.

“This surveillance equipment will ensure polling in the city is safe, transparent and unquestionable.”

