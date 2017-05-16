Survey on employment trends to be released soon

A SURVEY conducted by Deloitte and the United Nations Development Programme on employment trends by businesses is to be released soon.

Deloite managing partner Helen Hamilton James revealed this at a workshop while noting figures of turnover rates for companies surveyed.

“The survey will be launched in a few weeks – a joint project with United Nations Development Programme,” he said.

“We worked in Port Moresby, Lae and Madang with the Business Council and got over 230 companies responding.

“The context of the information that’s available, I thinks it’s a good response rate.

“The questions we asked the companies were how do we grow employment in Papua New Guinea, who is actually hiring, what types of industry are hiring and where, what are the barriers that business are facing in terms of expanding their employment base and the skills they need to grow their businesses.

“Some of the statistics we found from our survey is that 51 per cent of businesses are currently hiring but 38 per cent of those who are hiring don’t actually expect their head count to increase over the next 12 months.

“That means they are either recruiting to replacing people who have left or people that they think will leave.

“One other sort of challenge there is the concept of turnover and that is very high.

“A turnover of staff can be good where you get new people.

“But 38 per cent is a very high percentage.

“Obviously associated within that turnover are significant costs of lost productivity and the need to train that staff etcetera.”

Like this: Like Loading...