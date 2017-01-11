Survey to find gaps

THE Road Traffic Authority will be conducting a household survey to identify gaps and opportunities for improving public transport in Port Moresby, Transport Secretary Roy Mumu says.

He said the study would take into account the different mobility needs of women and men to recommend specific measures to improve intermodal connectivity and reduce travel time.

This followed the first gender and transport seminar facilitated by UN Women, where participants from donor and civil society organisations, academics and government authorities identified specific service gaps in the current public transport system.

“Some shortfalls included unsafe public spaces at bus stops and on buses for women and girls, lack of accessibility for people living with disabilities, poor enforcement to regulate bus tariffs and a need of a transport regulatory framework,” Mumu said.

“We require a holistic approach by all partners to include women in the development and transport agenda.”

Meanwhile, Fiji Land Transport Authority is providing technical support to RTA to regulate the public transport system in Port Moresby with the expectation that transport will improve for all in Papua New Guinea.

UN Women country representative Dr Jeffery Buchanan commended the partners for their support and contribution towards making Port Moresby a safe city for women and girls, including in transport.

“Women and girls often experience harassment when using public transport,” he said.

“A UN Women study in 2014 found more than 90 per cent of women and girls experienced some form of abuse whether it be physical, sexual or verbal when accessing public transport.

“We look forward to working closely with the transport sector to increase their capacity to include women’s mobility needs in the planning and provision of public transport.”

He added that the Meri Seif Bus, a women’s only bus service, offered a safe, reliable and affordable option for Port Moresby residents.

