Survey on visual impairment, eye care service conducted

A SURVEY on the visual impairment and eye care services is being conducted in parts of the country, according to PNG Eye Care senior manager Samuel Peter Koim.

Koim said the survey was conducted every five to eight years to identify the prevalence of blindness and visual impairment and to update the country’s status of eye-care.

It will involve people 50 years and over.

It will be conducted with the Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness (RAAB) methodology to identify indicators of eye care and eye care services in a specific geographical area.

“The RAAB is intended to provide the prevalence of blindness and visual impairment and its main causes, the output and quality of eye care services, barriers and cataract surgical coverage,” Koim said.

“If done at the start of an intervention programme, this information will help eye health managers to develop a plan of action based on community needs. If conducted five to eight years after the start of an intervention programme, these results will help to monitor existing blindness control programmes and to adjust these programmes as and when required.”

Koim said the awareness would bring vital services to the doorsteps of those who did not have access to eye-care.

“It would bring eye- care services to the doorsteps of people. And most importantly, data collected will help other eye care stake holders to properly plan eye care services and know the statues of blindness in Papua New Guinea.”

