Survivors relive road accident

By HELEN TARAWA

TWO survivors of a road accident in Northern in which 13 people died have told of how they watched people either dead or injured around them.

The accident on Jan 9 involved a PMV and an oil palm fruit truck which collided head-on taking the lives of the 12 villagers and a public servant.

Justice Orepa, from Ivindari village, Agenahambo, told The National he had hopped on the PMV to sell betel nut at the market.

“I saw everything happen right before my eyes,” he said.

“I saw everyone around me lying dead and alive.

Some died instantly others gradually, but I survived.

“I took up the fourth spot on the PMV and I do not know how I escaped death.

“I only had a minor injury on my back.”

Palimon Kimana, a youth from Timbeki village, said it was a miracle he survived.

“I didn’t know that we were in an accident,” he said.

“But the canvas roof of the PMV had split open and I was thrown out.

“I felt the wind carry me into the air.

“I saw the oil palm truck fully loaded.

“As I was thinking of how I would survive, the wind blew me into the kunai grass.

“When I turned, a metal bar was spinning in my direction.

“I managed to stop it. I thank God for saving me.”

Along the highway from Popondetta to Andarituru junction, people placed flowers on the roadside as the 13 caskets were driven past them.

Most of the victims were from middle Kaiva, Barewoturu, Huhuru, Agenahambo and Timbeki villages. Sohe MP Delilah Gore said the people of Northern had shown maturity in handling the situation.

“I was really devastated,” Gore said.

“All 12 of them were from my electorate and one was a team leader in my district administration.

“It would have been a disaster because the people of Sohe (who came in numbers to town after the accident) outnumbered the police and the provincial administration on Tuesday.

“The people of Northern have shown maturity in the accident.

“Those who took part, those who stood by and watched, it shows we are thinking properly and heading in the right way.

“We will address the issue of vehicles that are not roadworthy.”

Ijivitari MP David Arore said the accident was a wake-up call for leaders.

Like this: Like Loading...