Survivors share experience

By LARRY ANDREW

FIVE years after the sinking of mv Rabaul Queen on the coast of Finschhafen, Morobe in 2012, life has picked up for two sisters who survived the disaster.

Yesterday was the fifth anniversary of the tragedy and The National caught up with sisters Amethyst and Grace Kunsei as they shared their story.

The sisters’ father is from Madang and the mother is from West New Britain.

The two were on their way back to Lae after spending school holidays in their mother’s province when the tragedy struck.

Amethyst, who is 18 and will be doing Grade 11 at Lae Secondary School this year, said life after the accident had picked up for her.

She said she was with her elder sister Grace, late Uncle Philip Batari and two other cousin brothers when they met their fate.

“After the accident life had been tough in the first year as we had this fear of water going through our minds,” Amethyst said.

“We had nightmares that woke us up in the night making us to think that we were actually drowning.

“Though it’s been four years, the fear of water is still fresh when we go out with friends for a swim at the beach, river or even at swimming pools.”

She said surviving the accident they had experienced heart burns but as years went by the pain was slowly going away.

“We are slowly loosening up but the episode is still fresh.”

Grace said the incident had become part of their lives but they (the sisters) have a sound life.

“As for me it’s been five years now that I have never touched the sea because of the fear that is still in me.

“But I am hoping to overcome that fear soon by having a boat ride.

“After the accident I stayed for a year before going back to school to complete my education.

“Now I am married and have a son and a daughter.”

Grace said their prayer was to see justice prevail in the current court case against ship owner Peter Sharp and Captain Anthony Tsiau.

