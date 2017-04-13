Susan Karike deserves to be honoured

I AM saddened by the passing of Susan Hareho Karike, who designed our country’s national flag.

I remember being in primary school 20 years ago and on Sept 16, we were asked to draw the PNG flag.

Susan Karike was the name that I learnt that time, and I now pass on this name to my children whenever a PNG flag is drawn at home.

Her face and name is worthy to be printed on a currency note or postage stamp so new generations will learn of this great lady.

Please PNG, honour this great woman because her wisdom and handmark is imprinted on our greatest pride we have now, and will be the pride for many generations to come: the PNG flag.

Joelgwen Kiong, Via email

