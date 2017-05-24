Suspect arrested for impersonating

THREE suspects have been arrested for impersonating police officers in an illegal operation at Gordon, Port Moresby, early this year.

Director of police internal affairs Chief Superintendent Robert Ali said the suspects were part of an unauthorised force raised by police officer Jimmy Maiko at Gordon police station.

He said the police commissioner has issued instructions for the arrest of everyone involved to put an end to such behaviour.

“We are trying our best to stop such behaviour within the force and the abuse of police powers by civilians illegally using police uniforms to conduct operations,” Ali said.

“Because of this the commissioner has instructed the office of the police internal affairs to investigate the matter and arrest people involved.”

Ali said the officer Jimmy Maiko was the first to be arrested, followed by the three suspects believed to be children of police officers at Gordon barracks on Monday. He said others were known and would soon be arrested.

Ali said the supply of uniforms to civilian to conduct police operation could only be authorised by the commissioner. He said anyone doing that without the commissioner’s consent would be investigated and face the full force of the law.

