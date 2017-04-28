Suspect in Chimbu shooting arrested

POLICE in Chimbu arrested the prime suspect who shot dead a student and injured another during a confrontation between the Kerowagi MP Camilus Dangma’s entourage and Silku and Kamaneku tribes in Kerowagi on Tuesday.

Chimbu police commander acting Supt David Seine Jr confirmed the arrest of a man following an investigation.

He said the suspect was in the Kundiawa police cell and was refused bail because he had used a pistol and also due to the tense situation on the ground.

He said the suspect acted in retaliation over the attack and torching of two vehicles in the MP’s convoy on their way to nominate.

The suspect was charged for wilful murder under Section 499 (1) of the Criminal Code Act. Members of the Silku and Kamaneku tribes in Kerowagi attacked Dangma and his supporters when he went to nominate on Tuesday.

They overturned two vehicles and set them alight and smashed several other vehicles.

In retaliation, someone fired shots with a pistol and killed the student and injured another.

Meanwhile, Supt Seine Jr commended the people for an otherwise peaceful nomination period and appealed to them to maintain it.

“We quickly responded to normalise the situation in Kerowagi, it is back to normal and I thanked leaders and churches involved in restoring peace,” he said.

