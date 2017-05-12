Suspect dies following shoot-out

ONE suspect was shot dead in a failed car theft at Hohola on Tuesday afternoon.

Hohola Police Station Commander Ben Kua said that two suspects had held up a car in front of the Jubilee Secondary School where parents were waiting to pick up their children.

“The car they held up was driven by a police officer who was in civilian clothes. The two suspects took the car and drove up to the freeway.

“The police officer quickly notified police patrol units and when the two suspects realised that the car belonged to a police officer they abandoned the vehicle at the freeway.”

Kua said the two suspects then held up another car that was driving up from Gordon and tried to escape.

“Police in the area were already on the lookout for the suspects and caught them at the PNG Power area in Hohola.

“There was a chase and the suspects opened fired at the police officers so the police officers fired back.

“In the process, one of the suspects was shot in the upper thigh.”

Kua said the two suspects then left the car and started running from the police.

One got away through the back of the Hohola Service Station way and the other suspect with the wounded leg ran towards the Muslim mosque.

Kua said the suspect climbed over the fence and went into the mosque area and when police found him, he was already dead from loss of blood.

Police are still looking for the other suspect.

