Suspected noodles thief to stand trial

By TABITHA NERO

A MAN accused of stealing five shipping containers of Maggi noodles was yesterday committed to stand trial at the Waigani National Court.

Warren Koaba was charged with dishonest application and false pretence for allegedly obtaining five containers of Maggi noodles from Nestle PNG Ltd worth more than K400,000 between June 1 and Sept 30 last year at Mapai Transport base in Goroka, Eastern Highlands.

Waigani Committal Court Magistrate Cosmas Bidar told the court that overwhelming evidence was presented in the police file to warrant Koaba to stand trial in the National Court.

He said that the court assessed statements of witnesses looking after the yard and the transport sheet of vehicles coming in and leaving the yard and ruled that there was sufficient evidence to commit Koaba to trial.

Bidar said the court also considered statements from Koaba in his defence and decided that there was still sufficient evidence in the matter.

It was alleged that between June 1 and Sept30 last year, at Mapai Transport base in Faniufa, Goroka, Koaba who was employed by Nestle, dishonestly applied and through false pretence obtained five containers of noodles worth K430,711.80.

The court ordered Koaba to appear for listing on Nov 14 at the National Court.

Koaba’s bail was extended.

