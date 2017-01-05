Suspects absent, cases dismissed

By DEPHNE WANI

TEN cases were struck out by the Boroko District Court yesterday after the suspects again failed to turn up in court.

Magistrate Marie-Stella Painap said the cases had been listed for more than a month and there was no appearance by the 10 men.

Painap called out their names, who were all charged with unlawful assault. They did not appear in court.

The suspects were Kevin Gabriel, Simon Ninjip, Ipura Paiawi, Paul Kamb, Simon Bola, Bonny James, Lucas Siwi, Wari Peter, Bai Anton, and Joshua Sandy.

The police prosecution told the court there was no record of bail or no evidence of bail receipts attached to the court file.

It is understood that the normal process was for the police to record details of the charge of each suspect detained in custody at the Boroko Police Station.

It is also understood bail entries are done at Boroko and are kept at Boroko Police Station as well.

The court also found that most of the suspects were not appearing in court because they paid their bail at the Badili and Waigani police station which released them without registering them at the Boroko Police Station.

Boroko District Court magistrate Tracy Ganai said last November that people were not serious about the court process.

“It’s becoming a trend where accused persons are not appearing in court and the prosecutions does not know the status of their records,” she said.

Ganai suggested to Officer in-Charge of Police Cells in NCD Chief Sergeant Ray Mision to keep digital records of prisoners by taking their photographs.

Like this: Like Loading...