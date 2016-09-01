Suspects held over attack on archaeologists

By DOROTHY MARK

THREE men who allegedly held up two archaeologists in Simbai, Madang, have been arrested and detained at the Jomba police station cell.

Police station commander Inspector Vincent Isanda and provincial police commander Superintendent Jacob Singura could not be contacted yesterday.

But police officer Joshua Kas who arrested the three in Simba, confirmed they were in the Jomba cell.

The two archaeologists from New Zealand and Australia were at the top of a mountain ridge in Simbai digging for fossils for a research they were working on when they were attacked.

Kas said the locals thought the archaeologists were geologists doing exploration work without the permission of landowners and attacked them.

The incident happened two weeks ago.

The Australian High Commission was contacted and assisted Madang police in flying to the area to make arrests.

Kas said the policemen who travelled there explained to the locals what the three foreigners were doing up on the mountain.

Locals removed their working equipment and tools which police retrieved later.

Kas said a man believed to be the ring leader of the group was still on the run.

Local spokesman John Kamb said Simbai was one of the least develop LLGs in the country but rich with resources which attracted foreigners.

Kamb said there were no roads and government services which was why the people misunderstood the reason why the archaeologists went to work in their area.

