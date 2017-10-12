Suspects held over death of ship captain

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

PORT Moresby water police have arrested two suspects in relation to the killing of a veteran Papua New Guinean ship captain at Motukea wharf in Central.

Water police director Chief Supt Trevor Lapu said yesterday that four other suspects were still at large and he called on the public to help apprehend them.

Lapu would not comment further but referred this reporter to the National Capital District metropolitan command homicide detectives.

However, the homicide section in turn referred The National to the Central police saying that the incident occurred in their command.

An officer at the Waigani police station confirmed that the two suspects have been detained there.

The police officer, who did not want to be named, said the late Capt Malachi Sijou was killed last Saturday at about 2pm when transporting supplies in a dinghy to his ship which was about 100 meters from the wharf.

“It is believed that the suspects were hiding in the mangroves and monitoring the movement of the dinghy between the ship and the wharf,” the officer said.

“The dinghy was first used by Sijou’s and his crew to ferry supplies between the wharf and the ship.”

