Suspects held over officer’s assault

Police have apprehended two suspects who allegedly assaulted a police officer at a roadblock on Monday at 9-Mile in Port Moresby, according to National Capital District officer in-charge for traffic police Philip Koliadi.

Koliadi told The National that the suspects, one in his early 20s and the other in the early 30s, were from Western Highlands.

He said one of them was driving an unregistered taxi towards the roadblock. The driver stopped when he realised there was a police roadblock ahead.

“When they were asked by police to pull over, they drove away with intentions to escape and drove into the Nasfund Compound,” Koliadi said.

He said police had to chase them into the compound, and when they were caught, Senior Constable Abel Yolen had to wrestle the driver to put him into the police car because he wouldn’t follow instructions as he was under the influence of liquor.

Koliadi said the driver’s colleague came from behind and allegedly punched Yolen on the chest, tackled Yolen to the ground and assisted his partner (driver) to escape.

“We had to call in reinforcements from Boroko Police Station, Gordon Police Station and our dog units to assist us look for and apprehend the suspects,” Koliadi said.

Like this: Like Loading...