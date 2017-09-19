Suspects involved in robberies nabbed

Madang police nabbed four suspects involved in several robberies around town on the eve of the Independence anniversary celebrations at the weekend.

The suspects were believed to have robbed shops and other businesses in town and were caught on Kranget Island near Madang town.

The provincial police commander could not be contacted but a police source confirmed that the suspects were shot in the legs and captured and were taken to Modilon General Hospital.

Ambenob local level government ward one councillor from Kranget Island John Guluman said the police captured the four at around 5am on Friday.

The police source said the four shot were believed to have robbed the Happy Mart department store on Thursday and were seen doing heavy shopping at beer shops in town.

The suspects were easily tracked down and captured before they could celebrate Independence anniversary on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hundreds flocked into the town’s Laiwaden Oval on Saturday for the flag-raising ceremony and other events later in the day.

People arrived as early as 7am in PNG colours and traditional clothes.

The programme was officiated by Governor Peter Yama and the Madang administration.

Three greasy pole contests put up by the organising committee were won by the Singin family from Torembi in East Sepik.

Heman Singin, 13, a Grade 6 student at Alexishafen Primary School climbed two greasy poles and won prizes totalling K1000. His 15-year-old aunt Sera won the women’s contest.

