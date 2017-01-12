Suspects released without bail records a concern

By TABITHA NERO

A MAGISTRATE has expressed concern about the growing number of cases of people being released from custody without proper bail records.

“How do we know if you have been properly released if you do not have the bail receipt?” Boroko District Court magistrate Thomas Vogusang asked yesterday.

Vogusang said that after dismissing out more than 10 cases because the suspects were released from the Badili police station in the National Capital District without proper records.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Ambrose Gilio told the court that the accused persons were not in the holding cell at Badili police station and their release particulars were not entered at the Boroko police station.

The cases involved assault, possession of firearm, drugs, homebrew and other offences.

“Some cases are serious in nature which the court should concentrate on,” Vogusang said.

The court also struck out the case of a man charged with being in possession of a homemade firearm.

Moses Mark, 41, from the Hiri district, Central, was alleged to have had a firearm while he was drunk and was standing along the Hiritano Highway in Central on Dec 27, last year.

Police who were travelling on that road arrested him.

The court heard that Mark was released from custody without any bail records.

