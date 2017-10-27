THE National Housing Corporation acting managing director Ditha Morris Nayabbanung has been suspended pending an investigation into the supervision of the delayed government’s Durand Farm housing project.

According to a statement yesterday from the Housing and Urbanisation ministry, Minister John Kaupa suspended Nayabbanung last week pending an investigation into his handling of the K3.5million Public investment programme appropriation for 2017.

“The suspension stems from his (alleged) failure to provide proper acquittals and reports to fully substantiate some of these payments,” the statement said.

Kaupa, pictured, appointed executive director operations Kenneth Cooke to act in the position pending the investigations.

Nayabbanung told The National this week that he wanted to see his suspension letter first before he could comment.

Kaupa was particularly concerned about the abuse of millions of public funds allocated to provide key services such as water, electricity and sewerage to the project site in Port Moresby.

Kaupa said the prolonged delay in the delivery of the housing project had become an embarrassment for the Government.

The balance of the K7 milion allocation to the project is being withheld by Planning Department pending acquittals of the initial payment of K11 million.

Kaupa is concerned that some payments from the funds allocated for the installation of key trunk services were made to “dubious services outside of Durand Farm”.

“Even more alarming is the apparent transfer of over 300 illegal titles out of Durand Farm project land now in private hands,” the statement said.

Kaupa is working with Minister for Lands and Physical Planning Justin Tkatchenko to revoke and cancel all the illegal titles.

Kaupa said all adjoining portions of land with Durand Farm (Portion 528) would be identified and reverted back to the National Housing Corporation.

for public housing.

He has also directed the current management to review the contractual arrangement of the four contractors engaged to build and deliver 1000 houses each at the project. One contractor has already pulled out.

He said in the past four years, more than K20 million of public funds had been allocated to the project “but there is very little encouragement on the ground to appease the Government as sponsor of the project’s basic infrastructure”.

Kaupa said the Government wanted to remove all obstacles preventing the project from being completed to address the serious shortage of housing for the people.

Kaupa said trunk services were prerequisite of constructing houses but these vital services had been seriously overlooked.

He blamed the delay in the project on “systematic failures, technical compliance oversight and abuse of public funds”.

“Following physical planning approval for the project in 2014, key services have not been properly planned and installed resulting in delay in the construction phase of the project.”

