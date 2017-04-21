Suspended authority reinstated

THE suspended Western Highlands provincial health authority board chaired by David Guinn has been reinstated.

The National Executive Council made the decision to retain the board following recommendations by a caretaker board headed by Western Highlands administrator Joseph Neng.

The caretaker board at the conclusion of its term on Feb 28 had submitted a report with recommendations to the Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS Michael Malabag.

Among the recommendations was the reinstatement of the substantive board to serve the remainder of its three-year term which expires at the end of September.

Malabag said investigations carried out by a committee of inquiry and a multi-sectorial task force into allegations of mismanagement and misappropriation by the suspended board and senior management could not be proven.

He said that allegations made against suspended chief executive Dr James Kintwa, his deputy David Vorst and director corporate services Julie Bengi could not be substantiated and that they were all cleared of any wrongdoings.

