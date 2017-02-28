Suspicious ad for PNGFA position

The PNG Forest Authority (PNGFA) Managing Director (MD) position advertised in the two national papers last week (Feb 21-24) appeared very highly suspicious and needs explanations by the PNGFA administration.

The application opened on Feb 21 and closed on Feb 25 was rather too short notice for such a position and the timeframe for the potential candidates.

The required competencies for the position were rather shallow and demeaning for the position and the sector.

The recruitment agency’s details and contacts were rather limited (no postal address).

Forestry sector is very crucial to PNG’s sustainable development aspirations as well as global attention towards climate change mitigation.

Therefore the calibre of the person required for the position should be both nationally and internationally recognised to give impetus to the forestry sector in the country.

Can the National Forest Board verify if the advertisement had their full support? Otherwise, I strongly suggest that the Chief Secretary’s Office or the Office of the Forest Minister investigates how the advertisement of the position was taken.

Should there be any conflict of interest in this advertisement, the matter to should be referred to the Ombudsman Commission for possible charges.

Concerned forester, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...