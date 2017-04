WAYNE Swans outclassed Waigani Cowboys 14-4 in round four of the Port Moresby Suburban Rugby League competition at Kone Tigers Oval in Port Moresby.

The Swans scored three tries but halfback Anderson Konga could only convert one for the competition leaders.

The Cowboys’ only try came in the first half through centre Pius Wau.

Results: Bateri Falcons 10, Erima Hurricanes 4, Swamp Ghost 10 Mautana Roosters 4, Hurunawini Erere 2 Kumisah Faris 2.

Like this: Like Loading...