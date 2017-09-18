Swimmer leads Team PNG

Swimmer Ashley Seeto led Team PNG as the flag bearer at the team’s first appearance at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Turkmenistan yesterday.

Earlier Team PNG officials led by Chris Amini were welcomed by chef de mission Michael Henao at Ashgabat International Airport last Thursday.

They were joined by the Team PNG athletes the next day. Henao thanked the Turkmenistan government and the Olympic Council of Asia for making it possible for PNG to take part.

“Like the rest of Oceania, this is PNG’s first time participate and we are thankful to the games organisers for funding Team PNG’s participation,” Henao said.

He said the games preparedness in terms of facilities and Papua New Guinea’s presence in the games village was satisfactory.

Following the athlete arrivals, Team PNG had an Independence meeting on Saturday and announced Seeto as flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

Thousands of miles away from home and flying the national flag, Team PNG celebrated PNG’s 42nd Independence anniversary in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat.

Present to witness this occasion was PNGOC president Sir John Dawanincura who wished good luck to the athletes for selected to represent PNG. Sir John encouraged them to give their best shot as Papua New Guinea was behind them.

The contingent includes Papua New Guinea’s top weightlifters who are also currently holding high ranks in their individual categories in the Commonwealth.

They include sisters Dika and Thelma Toua, Lorraine Harry, Morea Baru, Steven Kari and Toua Udia.

The swimmers include Leonard Kalate, Ryan Maskelyn and Seeto.

Following the Independence meeting, Team PNG was welcomed to the athletes village in ceremony hosted by the games organisers.

The traditional flag raising and exchange of gift took place with Henao presenting a brass plaque of a map of Papua New Guinea and in return being presented with a hand-woven Turkmen carpet.

The Team PNG joined athletes and officials from 64 other nations ready to compete at the games.

