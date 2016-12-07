Switch on lights on freeway

The National Letters
THE recently upgraded Miles Freeway from Bugandi to 9-Mile is a dangerous drive at nights.
Vehicles travel at very high speed  and that itself poses a threat to pedestrians, bystanders and other cars.
Imagine  overtaking in such situations.
Several light poles have been knocked down already and it will not be long lives will be lost.
The lights on posts  need to be switched on so that visibility is clearer at  night so that drivers can switch lanes without causing any accident.

Night driver
Lae

