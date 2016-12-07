Switch on lights on freeway

THE recently upgraded Miles Freeway from Bugandi to 9-Mile is a dangerous drive at nights.

Vehicles travel at very high speed and that itself poses a threat to pedestrians, bystanders and other cars.

Imagine overtaking in such situations.

Several light poles have been knocked down already and it will not be long lives will be lost.

The lights on posts need to be switched on so that visibility is clearer at night so that drivers can switch lanes without causing any accident.

Night driver

Lae

