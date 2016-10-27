Switch pays off for Mato

By HENRY MORABANG

EAST New Britain women are renowned for playing softball but 18-year-old Christol Mato is no exception.

Beating all odds, Mato switched from softball to soccer and is now a member of the PNG Under-20 women’s squad preparing for the Federation of the International Football Associations U20 Women’s World Cup in Port Moresby next month.

She said she could not believe that she made the squad.

Mato said she was identified at the U20 championships in Kimbe, West New Britain, and was rushed to Goroka for the training camp.

“The highlight of my playing career was finishing second with ENB at the championships, that was the catalyst for me,” Mato said.

“Surprisingly, I got a call for the camp in Goroka, and I am very happy for that.”

Mato thanked PNGFA and coach Lisa Cole for providing her the opportunity to be part of the U20 women’s training programme.

“I am so happy coming from the softball province, and now playing football for PNG at a World Cup is something I will cherish for a long while.”

Mato said she picked up soccer from her father, who was once an avid footballer, although he never represented the country.

“I am privileged to be the first from my area to play for PNG at a World Cup.”

Like all the players from the New Guinea Islands, Mato is a an admirer of PNG Kapuls captain David Muta.

“Muta is a gentleman of the game, who plays hard and clean and always leads by example,” she said.

Like her peers in the training squad, Mato said she learnt a lot from the two trips to South Korea and USA.

“The trips gave me confidence.

“I was proud to represent my country while playing overseas.

“I gave my best shot during the Tri-Nations early this year, and I would continue to give my best if given the opportunity to play for PNG in the World Cup next week,” the Tolai lass said.

After moving school from Kokopo Secondary to Goroka Grammar, Mato said she would return and concentrate on her education while playing football.

“It has been a great experience travelling and playing football,” Mato said.

“That is something I will continue doing when I return to my community after the World Cup.”

Cole rated Mato as a consistent performer. Her performance against Japan and USA during the Tri-Nation international friendly had convince the coaching staff to include her in the team.

Cole said Mato was a front runner for one of the backline positions in the upcoming tournament.

