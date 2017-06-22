Symposium gets K35,000 in pledges

MORE than K35,000 in pledges and donations were made at a cocktail hosted by South Pacific Brewery last week towards the hosting of the medical symposium in September.

They were from entities in the private and public sectors. The symposium will be held in Port Moresby from Sept 3 to 8.

Medical Society of PNG president Professor Nakapi Tefuarani said the symposium would work towards a national surgical and anesthetic policy.

He said the society conducted the annual symposium “for presentation of recent scientific research in PNG to guide national policies and standard treatment for diseases”.

“And each year, it continues to be an expensive exercise to host these symposiums,” Tefuarani said.

He said the society was the flagship of PNG in the world in terms of medical research.

“The world knows about PNG research achievements through our PNG Medical Journal,” he said.

They include the Kuru knowledge leading to the Prion disease, pigbel or enteritis necroticans vaccine leading to its elimination of tetanus toxoid leading to the reduction of neonatal tetanus in the world, and the anti-venom for snake bites.

SP Brewery corporate affairs manager John Nilkare said the company was pleased to support the symposium because it would help the people.

