Symposium postponded

THE Moderator of the United Church in Papua New Guinea, Rev Bernard Siai, has announced that the church’s theological symposium scheduled for mid-June this year has been postponed.

Siai said the theological symposium which was scheduled for June 11-17 was postponed to later date yet to be confirmed by the church’s assembly executive committee.

“The decision is unfortunate but was made after consideration of external and internal factors affecting the progress of the implementation of the plan to conduct the theological symposium,” he said.

“The theological symposium committee under the leadership of Rev Oika Gabutu will continue its mandated role of delivering a successful theological symposium.”

Siai said he was grateful to the committee and the various sub-committees for their willingness and work towards the delivery of the symposium.

“A lot of staff and volunteers from the laity and clergy have contributed to this objective.”

He said the paper presenters and the editorial sub-committee under the leadership of Associate Prof Api Maha were continuing to receive and prepare quality papers for the symposium.

