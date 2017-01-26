System to help teachers

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

TEACHERS will find it easier to plan and prepare lessons through the new standard-based education system, according to Education Minister Nick Kuman.

“When teachers use these materials, they will have no difficulties in planning and preparing their lessons because they are in the syllabuses and teachers’ guides. This will make the work load easier for them,” he said.

“They will also have enough time to get all the teaching aids ready prior to the lessons.”

He commended the Education Department curriculum division for producing the teaching and learning materials and training more than 17,000 elementary school teachers.

“The results of your efforts are evident as we can see these containers packed with materials and ready for distribution to schools throughout the country,” he said.

Kuman urged everyone to see that the standard based education was successful.

“The success of standard-based education depends on the ability of the teacher to teach standard base at the school,” he said.

“We expect to see the advancement of standards starting at the elementary level.”

He said early childhood education was crucial in a student’s learning and therefore, teachers must facilitate the learning effectively.

