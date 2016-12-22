System lifts patient care

PORT Moresby General Hospital’s new information system and digitised radiology has improved patient care and made doctors’ job easier, chief executive officer Dr Umesh Gutpa says.

Gutpa said: “Today, every person that visits the hospital is registered in the information system and on admission, they get a bar-coded ID wrist band, the patient’s blood results, X-ray images and CT scan images, which are available at the bedside.

“The entire pathology machine is integrated with the software so that lab technicians put blood samples into the machine which has a bar code level and the machine reads the label and knows what test to do and passes the result to the patient’s report.”

He said the system was the first in the country and it was a huge achievement for the hospital.

“About 5.8 per cent patients usually die but today the death rate has dropped to 2.8 per cent so patients are staying less in the hospital and less people are dying.

“And more patients are getting better, recovering faster and able to go home and they can get to work.

“Previously, doctors from obstetrics and gynaecology had to walk to the pathology to get results which was a time wasting process.”

He said it was a challenging two and half years under the leadership of former chief executive officer Grant Muddle but they have made a lot of changes focusing on improving the clinical care processes and quality of service.

“We now have a great data on number of technicians, the volume of patients that we treat and the number of deaths which occurred,” Gutpa said,

“It also includes data on the number of discharges how long the patients stayed in the hospital, what drugs consumable are used on every single patients so that we are accurately able to focus in the next year what we would need.”

