System in place to monitor spending

PROVINCES and districts are expected to spend functional grants and revenue generated by themselves to fund minimum priority areas.

National Economic and Fiscal Commissioner Dr Alphonse Gelu told The National that this was a way to keep them accountable and transparent in the way they used public funds.

It should cover the operation of rural health facilities, outreach health clinics and patrols, and drug distribution.

It should also cover the provision of school materials, supervision by provincial and district officers, operation of district education officers, road and bridge maintenance, airstrip maintenance, wharves and jetties maintenance.

He said that it was a way for public funds to be used in a transparent way at the provincial and district level.

“It’s more or less a way of keeping the provinces accountable and transparent in the way they use money.

“Before we did not know what they did with the money, mostly in administrative costs.

“However, we have now opened up a system.

“The national economic and fiscal commission now can look into how provinces are

spending their money,” Gelu said.

He said that some provinces needed to improve their systems.

“In terms of their systems of governance, many of the provinces have moved away from

the days of not reporting. Things have changed,” Gelu said.

