System is only training people

THE education system in PNG is only training people to work in office but not in creating things.

Why not create jobs for people who make things?

They have the ideas on how to do things and can contribute to the country, but the Government does not use them.

If we continue educating like this, we are not going to change.

For example, we have health extension officers and doctors, who are only trained to give medicine.

They are not trained in making medicine so we must continue buying. That’s why we’ve never changed in 42 years.

SI, Via Email

Like this: Like Loading...