Table tennis picking up momentum

THE Papua New Guinea Table Tennis Federation (PNGTTF) hosted an Oceania development course last week in Port Moresby.

The course, which started last Monday ended mid-week, was facilitated by an expert from International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Secretary of the PNG Table Tennis Federation, Rea Loi, said 30 participants, mainly from Port Moresby and some from Goroka attended the course.

Following the course, the federation hosted the PNG open table tennis championship on Saturday at the Rita Flynn Indoor Stadium at Bisini.

The tournament was open to all interested individuals and as well as former players and representatives.

