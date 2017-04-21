Tabubil rugby league revives competition

TABUBIL Rugby League kicked of its 2017 pre-season 9s tournament last Sunday.

The competition was revived after a-year-and-a-half’s suspension in 2015 because of the closure of operations at the Ok Tedi Mine and desertion of the township.

Last Sunday, six teams competed in the pre-season 9s tournament. This week, the top four teams will battle it out to find two winners to meet in the grand final.

As the competition has just started there sponsorship support is lacking so the league executives have decided to award the pre-season winner with K1000 and the cup. The runners-up and third place team will receive K500 and K250 respectively.

The idea of starting off with the 9s tournament was to get the players to get back into the spirit of playing league.

The Tabubil Rugby League interim executive committee comprises president Kelly Kesawe, vice-president Jarti Rongo, treasurer John Tomba Jr and secretary Rugby Mareva.

“We will discuss ways to help the league expand during our AGM,” Kesawe said.

The six clubs for 2017 are Tabubil Brothers, Tarangau, Star Mountain Eagles, HBEL United, Stormers and Tabubil Royals.

The league executives are appealing to business houses operating in Tabubil to support the league.

A similar call has been extended to interested teams in nearby areas to join the competition.

