Tabubil rugby set for great things

By GYNNIE KERO

TABUBIL, in the interior of Western, is looking forward to another year of rugby union and sevens development.

Having the opportunity to travel to Port Moresby to participate in the SP-sponsored National Provincial Championships in October last year, Tabubil Rugby Football Union president Kelly Kesawe spoke highly of the much-needed experience gained during the PNGRFU-sanctioned tournament.

But before making that historic appearance in the NPC where they made it to the bowl finals and lost to the Port Moresby Boromas, the Tabubil Cats took part in the Tulait 7s in Goroka last year (Sept 24-25), which saw them impress, following PNGRFU’s invitation to represent Western in the NPC.

“Last year we went for two tournaments under PNGRFU,” Kesawe said.

“We played in Goroka where we fell short in the cup semi-finals.

“From there, PNGRFU saw our potential and invited us to the NPC 7s in Port Moresby last October.

“We went all the way to bowl finals, and lost to the Moresby Boro.”

Since Kesawe took over as president last year, the focus has gone from participating in charity tournaments abroad to being involved in PNGRFU’s tournaments in the country.

“After I took over as president we travelled within PNG and overseas as well.

“In the past we attended some charity tournaments sponsored by OTML in Cairns, Sydney and Brisbane. Sydney is one of our charity rugby 10s competition. We travel annually to Sydney Bondi to attend this competition.

Kesawe said their only challenge was their deficiency of experience among the players of the association but they plan to build that as they continue to take part in tournaments around the country.

Tabubil Rugby Football Union is an affiliate association under PNGRFU. Kesawe thanked sponsors Gazebo and OTML for their support of the union.

