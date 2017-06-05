Tackling corruption in businesses

CORRUPTION is a challenge that should be countered both the government and in the business communities, United States ambassador Catherine Ebert-Gray said yesterday.

She said corruption affected the economy and the welfare of the people.

“I am very impressed at how this has been organised and as you can see there are many organisations that are taking part, particularly people in business and also the government,” Ebert-Gray said after taking part in the annual Sir Anthony Siaguru Walk Against Corruption.

“Corruption erodes democratic values and it is a challenge to economic development, it is a challenge to lifting people out of poverty and it is a challenge to having a healthy democracy.

“That’s why I am happy for the participation, for events like this is where people from all organisations come together in a show of views in combating corruption.

“And also as someone who is responsible in getting American businesses to come into PNG I want to be able tell them that we are combating corruption here as we are doing in other countries.

“I am sure that The Walk Against Corruption will grow year after year and again it is great to see so many participants.

“This is my first time but it definitely won’t be my last as I plan to take part in this great event year after year.”

The theme for this year’s walk was “Walk for clean business, make it your business”

Like this: Like Loading...