Tackling depression

NOBODY is sure exactly how many people are affected by depression.

Most of us every now and then say: I am depressed and need a break and need to take a break.

Depression is a common mental disorder that causes people to experience depressed mood, loss of interest or pleasure, feelings of guilt or low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, low energy, and poor concentration.

Dr Uma Ambi, the principal advisor at the Mental Health Services of the Health department is a strong advocate of dealing with mental health.

In her weekly MindWatch column in The National’s Health Watch section, she writes that depression is different from feeling down or sad.

Unhappiness is something, which everyone feels at one time or another, usually due to a particular cause.

A person suffering from depression will experience deep emotions of anxiety, hopelessness, negativity and helplessness, and the feelings stay with them instead of going away.

And yes, depression can happen to anyone.

Many successful and famous people who seem to have everything going for them battle with this problem.

Depression affects people of every age.

Half of the people who have depression will only experience it once but for the other half it will happen again.

The length of time it takes to recover ranges from around six months to a year or more.

Living with depression is difficult for those who suffer from it and for their family, friends, and colleagues.

The signs and symptoms include tiredness and loss of energy, sadness which doesn’t go away, loss of self-confidence and self-esteem and difficulty in concentrating.

One can also feel not being able to enjoy things that are usually pleasurable or interesting and feeling worried all the time.

Feelings of helplessness and hopelessness, sleeping problems – difficulties in getting off to sleep or waking up much earlier than usual plus very strong feelings of guilt or worthlessness are symptoms too.

There is also the loss of appetite, physical aches and pains plus thinking about suicide and death, and self-harm.

Dr Ambi suggests that if you experience four or more of these symptoms for more than two weeks, you should seek professional guidance.

Depression can happen suddenly as a result of physical illness, experiences dating back to childhood, unemployment, bereavement, family problems or other life-changing events.

Examples of chronic illnesses linked to depression include heart disease, back pain and cancer. Pituitary damage, a treatable condition which frequently follows head injuries, may also lead to depression.

Sometimes, there may be no clear reason for your depression but, whatever the original cause, identifying what may affect how you feel and the things that are likely to trigger depression is an important first step.

There are different types of depression – mild, major, bi-lopar and post-natal.

Taking action to make you feel more in control will have a positive effect.

Seeing your doctor for treatment, joining a gym, going for daily walks, or doing something that you are interested in or good at is the way forward.

One thing some Papua New Guineans are not good at is admitting that you have a condition and seek help.

The way you think about yourself will affect your frame of mind and feelings of depression.

It is common to have feelings of worthlessness or guilt with depression. Try to be aware of any negative thoughts you have about yourself and how they might be affecting how you see yourself and how you feel.

If you can, try to think about how realistic these thoughts are and how you might change them into something more positive.

If you feel depressed it can be difficult to be sociable.

Loneliness may make you feel worse, so it’s important to keep in touch with friends and family.

Having people around you or groups that you are involved in

will help to reduce feelings of isolation.

Time management is also important to avoid stress that leads to depression.

Simple things that an average Papua New Guinean can follow to prevent depression; eat the right healthy food, regular exercise, have effective communication skills, and have a tight family network and a deeper spiritual connection.

Depression is treatable and manageable and people must come out and seek help from the different services available.

