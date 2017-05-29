Tackling security issues

PERHAPS the only government department that seems to come under fire almost on the daily basis is the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Time and again, the suffering public, have had to put up with the various shortcomings of the police force.

From the numerous instances of brutality – too many to list and guaranteed to continue – to the wrangling in the upper echelons of its command.

But this time around, the police force need all the support as they go out to perform their task of providing security during this important event in the country’s calendar – election 2017.

More than 10,000 officers drawn from the three disciplined forces have been assigned to provide security during the general election from which 9600 were from the police force, 500 from the defence force and 500 from the Correctional Service.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki said they would be concentrating on districts in the Highlands region regarded as “high-risk zones” and that includes Hela which was the subject of a Government-sanctioned call-out operation in

February to curb the circulation of illegal guns and to stop tribal fights.

And through to that, police in Eastern Highlands intercepted and confiscated a consignment of military-issued firearms and ammunition

Police will also be using the new communication system during the election so headquarters is kept informed on real time updates.

Baki has expressed confidence in his policemen and women to deliver a peaceful and successful elections.

Election does present a lot of challenges in terms of security including logistic issues, funding issues and conditions among many other issues.

Election operation not only provide security to the security personnel’s but it is the duty of every individual citizen, of every candidate and every supporter.

Baki has called on all security personnel’s to stand firm on their integrity.

His deputy and chief of operations Jim Andrews says any police personnel of any ranks disobey or ignore these directives will be removed from his or her operational location and to be dealt with by law.

Andrews says his warning is to control the misuse of delegated duties, to minimise the abuse of police powers and corrupt practices during the polling and counting periods.

Security for the elections is the business of not only the police, defence and Correctional Services, but everyone’s.

The success of this election will be on the people who need to understand the role of elections and respect its process.

People have to take ownership of the elections and ensure that they run peacefully and trouble-free.

The people were the ones who would determine the success or failure of the general election.

Not only are the security personnel’s challenged, the people of Highlands have been told by the Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari to prove critics wrong and deliver the safest and calm election.

The media and the international community are talking up claims that there will be trouble in the Highlands region during the elections.

This indeed is a big challenge.

And it would help if candidates and their supporters conduct peaceful rallies.

Candidates have the responsibility of advising their supporters to campaign in a peaceful manner and to respect other candidates and their supporters.

And that is why “The PNGEC Code of Conduct for Political Parties, Candidates and Party Scrutineers and Supporters during the 2017 National Election” was designed to serve as an agreement between the Commission and political stakeholders to uphold the electoral laws of the country.

Together, we all commit ourselves to promoting, encouraging, conducting and participating in an election that is inclusive, peaceful and democratic, while also being free from manipulation, violence and intimidation of any kind towards voters, candidates, electoral officers and security forces.

Violation of electoral practices are offences under the law and will be enforced to safeguard a genuine election on behalf of the people of Papua New Guinea.

It is not the time for anyone to

be pointing fingers over trivial things.

This is the time for all concern citizens and stakeholders to stand together and show to the world that Papua New Guinea is capable of delivering a free fair election.

The national election is not only for the Government, the public service and the security forces, it is everyone’s responsibilities.

