Taera participates in leadership programme

Jasmine Taera is one of the participants for the International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP), says the United States embassy in Port Moresby.

Taera is a project officer with the Climate Change and Development Authority.

Her role is to provide research, analysis, technical advice and policy development on the identified priority areas for climate change adaptation in PNG.

The programme is titled “Our Planet – Climate Change and Renewable Energy” and runs from Jan 23 to Feb 10 in the United States.

Through short-term visits to the United States, current and emerging foreign leaders in a variety of fields experience the United States firsthand and cultivate lasting relationships with their American counterparts and experts from other nations.

Taera, with 24 other participants will be introduced to US energy policies at the international, federal, state and local levels; examine climate change indicators, risks, and adaptation measures; analyse innovations in clean energy and alternative fuel science; and examine US efforts to promote international cooperation.

