Tafe introduces investigation programme

By ALPHONSE PORAU

CERTIFICATE 4 in government training for investigation work on criminals, regulations and compliance was opened yesterday at the PNG IEA College of TAFE in Port Moresby.

The programme is focused on government’s regulatory law enforcement agencies with the aim to strengthen the capability and improve cross agency and inter-operations to respond effectively to regulatory matters, transnational crime and cross-border issues.

Border divisional commander ACP Donald Yamasombi told The National that it an academic programme in which participants would be eligible to proceed on to do diploma if they did well.

“This is the first cross-agency certificate 4 in government investigations programme to be held in the country. It is funded by the Australian Federal Police and will be facilitated by two senior police investigators from Australia,’’ he said.

“The agencies represented are Immigration and Citizenship Services, Customs, police, Department of Justice and Attorney-General, National Fisheries Authority, the Ombudsman Commission and Bank of PNG’s financial intelligent unit.”

Yamasombi said communication and shared values among government agencies were essential to protect the country.

“PNG is operating in an international environment and we must focus on how we respond to our threats and vulnerabilities at domestic and international level,” he said.

“The Pacific region provides a strategic passage which enables fraudulent activities, the illegal movement of goods, people and criminal activities across the region, in particular to target the lucrative illicit markets of Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

“The fight against fraud and corruption to enable economic growth and fairness to all communities is an essential role we must all be involved in.

“Organised criminal networks and illegal activities operating within the target PNG and Pacific region greatly affect the safety and stability of all Pacific Island countries.

“If this OCN are allowed to entrench themselves within PNG, it will be detrimental not only to our people and the community, but also our neighbouring countries that will be impacted by the flow-on effects of transnational crimes and unlawful activities at the borders.”

