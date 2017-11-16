Taiwan mission supports Morobe farmers with vehicle

By JIMMY KALEBE

A TAIWAN Technical Mission to Papua New Guinea donated a vehicle to Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL) to

support visits to local farmers in Morobe.

DAL regional director Nelson Bomo, when receiving the keys, said there had been problems with transport when conducting field visits under the training cooperation project.

“Sometimes we do not pay visits to farmers who reside in isolated villages to assist them with

farming techniques and materials,” he said.

Bomo said DAL would now be able to attend to its field programmes and supervise farmers to produce quality food for markets.

He said this was the fourth time Taiwan had donated a

vehicle .

DAL is currently working in partnership with Taiwan to assist farmers along the Markham Valley and Bulolo Highway.

Bomo said DAL needed machinery to help with cultivation of food crops.

Taiwan mission leader Shuh-Kang Tzou said the donation was done through a long-term cooperation to assist farmers.

He said demonstration sites were also an integral part of the programme.

“Through demonstration sites, farmers can also be able to grasp knowledge and techniques learnt to apply to their farms,” Tzou said.

Tzou said the vehicle donated to the Department of Agriculture and Livestock would help farmers to produce more to sustain their livelihoods.

