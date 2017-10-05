Taiwan vows to continue ties with PNG

Taiwan continues to maintain a strong relationship with Papua New Guinea, Trade Mission Representative Ken Hu says.

He said this in a address marking the 106th National Day of the Republic of China (on Taiwan) in Port Moresby yesterday.

Hu said since 1990 Taiwan had cooperated with Papua New Guinea in various programmes including agriculture, health and capacity-building.

“We will continue to strengthen the cooperation relationship in the future,” he said.

Hu said Taiwan stood behind PNG in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference (Apec) summit next year.

“We are looking forward to cooperate with Apec Authority and Department of Foreign Affairs in the year to come,” he said.

“PNG is going to be the most famous country in the world.

Hu said Taiwan would be an active participant at all Apec meetings and the Leaders’ Summit next year.

